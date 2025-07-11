Big Brother Season 27 Kicks Off: Know When And Where To Watch, Streaming Options

Big Brother 27 - The stage is set. The lights are dim. Hotel Mystère has welcomed its first batch of guests but do not let the chandeliers and velvet drapes fool you. Behind every door hides something darker.

Yes, ‘Big Brother’ is back. Season 27 kicked off on Thursday (July 10) with a 90-minute special that left viewers stunned, confused and begging for more. This year’s twist? A haunted hotel-style set. A shadowy masked figure. One mystery houseguest no one has seen. And a game soaked in mind games and manipulation.

CBS has titled it ‘Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery’. And it is living up to every bit of the hype.

“Each item in the house has a purpose,” host Julie Chen Moonves said, giving fans a reason to look twice at every wallpaper pattern and lampshade. Nothing is random. Everything means something.

Seventeen contestants stepped into the eerie house, each with a story and strategy. Among them are a professional bull rider, a dungeon master, an aura painter, a marketing manager, an AI consultant, an event curator and an attorney.

The prize? A staggering $750,000 – but they will have to survive lies, alliances, betrayals and an environment designed to mess with their heads.

More than 100 cameras and microphones follow their every step, every whisper and every mistake. No corner is safe. No moment is private.

Here is how the madness unfolds each week on CBS:

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET – 90-minute chaos

Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET – 60-minute eviction drama

Sundays at 8 p.m. ET – 60-minute weekend twists

Another 90-minute episode drops Sunday (July 13) to keep the tension boiling through week one.

And for those who want everything, the live feeds go live Sunday night (July 13) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ Premium and Pluto TV. No edits. No filters. Just raw strategy and real-time meltdowns.

Still hungry? Catch ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ every other Friday starting July 25, airing 8 to 9 p.m. ET. It is the extra dish of drama, packed with footage too wild or too weird for prime time.

Now let us talk how to tune in.

Streaming and Watching Options:

CBS.com: Stream full episodes after broadcast

Paramount+ Premium: Live episodes + 24/7 feeds

Paramount+ Essential: On-demand episodes (next day)

DirecTV: Plans from $59.99/month with a free 5-day trial

Hulu + Live TV: Starts at $82.99/month with a 3-day trial

fuboTV: $20 off your first month after a 7-day free trial

YouTube TV, SlingTV, Hulu + LiveTV: All include CBS live access

Amazon Prime Video/Hulu Add-On: Add Paramount+ Premium for $12.99/month. A $0.99/month deal for two months is available until July 13.

This is no ordinary season. Bunk beds – unused since Big Brother’s first season in 2000 – are back, a nod to the chaos of the past. The set itself feels like a puzzle. Every painting, hallway and rug might be part of something bigger.

Someone inside that house is wearing a mask. Someone else is not who they say they are. And one contestant? No one even knows yet who they are.

What does all this mean? Uncertainty. Paranoia. Drama. Which, after 25 years, is exactly what keeps ‘Big Brother’ alive.

Get ready. The house has eyes. The walls have ears. And this summer, every alliance comes with a price.

The games have begun, and in Hotel Mystère, trust is the most dangerous lie of all.