Big Brother Season 27 Finale: Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis Or Vince Panaro - Who Won $750K Prize, HOH Battles, Jury Votes & More

New Delhi: After weeks filled with challenges, strategy, and drama, Big Brother Season 27 has finally come to a close with a winner crowned. Following the elimination of Ava Pearl last week, the competition boiled down to three finalists: Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Ashley Hollis. The ultimate prize of $750,000 was at stake.

Big Brother, the groundbreaking reality show created by John de Mol Jr., first premiered in the Netherlands in 1999 before expanding internationally from 2000 onwards. The format has been widely embraced worldwide, including India, where the localised version, Bigg Boss, enjoys massive popularity in multiple languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Final Head of Household Competition

After 83 days of intense gameplay, the final three contestants, Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, and Vince Panaro, faced off in a three-round Head of Household (HOH) competition to determine who would control the final eviction.

Morgan dominated the first endurance challenge.

Ashley triumphed in the second round, a tricky puzzle.

The last quiz round saw Morgan defeat Ashley, giving her the power to evict.

Morgan chose to evict Vince Panaro, setting the stage for a final showdown between herself and Ashley Hollis.

Jury Votes Decide the Champion

The winner was then determined by a jury composed of previously evicted houseguests, who voted between Morgan and Ashley. After a tense and strategic finale, the jury's votes concluded with a decisive 6-1 victory in favour of Ashley Hollis.

Ashley took home the $750,000 grand prize, while runner-up Vince Panaro received $75,000. Additionally, Keanu Soto was awarded $50,000 as America’s Favourite Houseguest, rounding out an exciting season.

Big Brother Season 27 showcased the show’s trademark blend of social gameplay, endurance, and mental challenges, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats until the very last vote. Ashley Hollis’s win marks a memorable conclusion to a season full of twists and fierce competition.