New Delhi: The original big daddy of reality television - Big Brother is all set to come back with its 27th season. The American reality TV program is an adaptation of the franchise created in 1999 by John de Mol. Big Brother brings in group of contestants, known as Houseguests, who live inside a custom-built house outfitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. The Houseguests are sequestered with no contact with the outside world. It is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who has been associated with the show since its inception in 2000.

Big Brother Season 27 Theme: Where To Watch

The season features a Hotel Murder Mystery theme. It will premiere on CBS on July 10, 2025. It will be its 25-year anniversary season. The premiere episode will be 90 minutes long, with an additional 90-minute episode airing on Sunday, July 13. Both of these episodes will be showing at 8:00 p.m., with the season hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. After the premiere on Thursday, July 10, the season will continue with 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays, hour-long episodes on Thursdays, and hour-long episodes on Sundays, reportedly.

The Big Brother Live Feed is accessible to Paramount+ subscribers, as well as on Pluto TV.

Big Brother Season 27 Cast Revealed

The first five cast members for Big Brother season 27 were revealed through a commercial that CBS ran on Saturday, July 5. Soon after it was aired online, an ocean of BB fans rushed online to find out exactly who the players are:

Vince Panaro, Katherine Woodman, Ashley Hollis, Zach Cornell and Isaiah Frederich among others.

Big Brother Winner's Prize Money

In the last season, winner of Big Brother took home a prize of $750,000. However, the person voted by viewers at home as the favourite Houseguest took $50,000, while the runner-up in the competition took home $75,000.