Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana – Deets inside

New Delhi: The drama inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house is touching new heights. With days left for the grand finale, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in adding all the necessary twists and turns to the show. In the promo, we saw, it's time for the 'Connections Week' and supporting Asim Riaz, former contestant Himanshi Khurana will enter once again.

Watching Himanshi come for him, Asim's happiness knows no bounds. During the 'Connections Week', contestants will be accompanied by their friends and family members who will not only support them but also play alongside in the tasks.

Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim has been eager to talk to her and his re-entry was like a dream come true for him.

Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi. Asim tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

Now that Asim has popped the question to Himanshi Khurana, will she accept it or decline it, only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.