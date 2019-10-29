close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 day 28 written updates: Farah Khan turns judge in 'BB Adalat'

Bigg Boss announces the task for the day,  BB Adalat. Popular director, choreographer and ex-host of Bigg Boss, Farah Khan enters as the special judge and begins the hearing. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are the lawyers for their individual teams. 

Bigg Boss 13 day 28 written updates: Farah Khan turns judge in &#039;BB Adalat&#039;

A night to remember! After celebrating Diwali with great jest, contestants wake up to the famous song, 'Mere tumhare, sab ke liye Happy Diwali'. Homesick and terribly missing their families, they hug and greet each other for the festival. Still recovering from the major lashing given to them by Salman Khan, the contestants make use of their time trying to sort misunderstandings and create a positive atmosphere.

Shehnaz and Rashmi have a conversation where she explains to Rashmi why she lost her cool and how she gets provoked by Shefali. In another room, Devoleena is seen talking to Aarti, about how she looks like a follower and not a leader. 

While contestants were busy with their daily routine, Bigg Boss announces the task for the day,  BB Adalat. The entire house is turned into a courtroom, the contestants are divided into two teams namely, Shukla’s and Desai’s.

Shukla’s have Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena whereas Desai’s have Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Siddhartha Dey. After each buzzer, they have to present a case in front of the special judge and she will decide which case she will take up and solve. The contestants have to make sure that maximum cases are ruled in their favour.  Popular director, choreographer and ex-host of Bigg Boss, Farah Khan enters as the special judge and begins the hearing. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are the lawyers for their individual teams. 

There begins a series of accusations and defending. The first accusation is from Rashami’s team on Asim for being abusive over a petty matter like tea, both the parties dig out some mudda’s and are successful in proving that Asim was abusive.

The second accusation is from Rashami’s team again Sidharth Shukla on how he gets very aggressive. Farah Khan gave a clear picture to Team Rashami that they gang up against Sidharth Shukla and make an issue out of any petty statement.  Team Rashami refuses to agree and get a little offended on it.  

To everyone's surprise and to prove a point Rashami also flips a mug kept on Farah’s desk to make her realise how they felt when Sidharth Shukla gets aggressive. Farah decides to give a fair verdict in favour of Sidharth Shukla.

In the third case, Shukla’s accuse Rashami Desai of being diplomatic and double-sided. Farah also questions the unusual relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and on that note, she decides to dismiss the case.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Bigg Boss updateFarah Khan
Next
Story

Bhram review: Kalki Koechlin's eerie performance the only saving grace

Must Watch

PT8M45S

DNA: Non Stop News, 28th October 2019