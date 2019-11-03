Bigg Boss 13 Day 33 Written Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam grace mid-season finale

The much-awaited mid-season finale arrives and contestants have already started feeling the pressure. The host Salman Khan starts their day with his favourite Sultani Akhada where all the three men of the house have to wrestle to become the ultimate winner of the last Sultani Akhada. A referee is assigned for the task will the girls cheer for their favourite boys.

Later, Salman Khan meets the contestants through Me TV and expresses his disappointment towards their attitude during the BB Home Delivery task. Salman says that Sidharth Shukla and the group gave up too soon and didn't even try to take the efforts to build new connections with Rashami, Devoleena and Mahira. He tells Devoleena, Shefali, and Rashami that their attitude was not right and even they gave up without understanding the importance of winning it. Devoleena tries to defend herself but fails to do so. Salman warns them that since everyone is nominated apart from Paras and Mahira, they should be ready to face the consequences.

The first finale is backed by power-packed performances and guests including Gauahar Khan and the cast of movie Bala gracing the stage. Salman introduces Arhaan Khan where he is scrutinized by the newly appointed Contestant Control Officer, Gauahar Khan. She asks some twisted questions to her to test his strategy and potential to be in the game, passing the test Arhaan gets approval to enter the house. The host later introduces the beautiful Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Zariwala who fearlessly answers Gauahar’s questions and impresses her with her honesty. Next up in the line is Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak whose charm and innocence woods Salman Khan and he arranges for a special surprise for him. He shows him a special video message from Jackie Shroff and gets him to speak to his idol Sanjay Dutt over a call. Later, Salman introduces Ayushmann Khurrana and Himanshi Khurana as the new contestants. While it comes as a shocker for everyone, Ayushmann clarifies that he is not the contestant but Himanshi is. A special panel including Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam to interrogate Himanshi and about her equation with Shehnaaz. After introducing the new contestants Salman meets the housemates and gives them shocking news of elimination.

Which three Contestants will leave the house? How will the housemates react after seeing the new contestants?