Bigg Boss 13 day 55 written updates: Has Asim developed feelings for Himanshi?

A new day brings new challenges inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants wake up with the task for the day already set up. Bigg Boss plays, ‘Khud ko kya samajhti hai’ drawing a relation between the song and upcoming task.

The otherwise tensed atmosphere inside the house seems to have lightened up with romance taking over. While the housemates are still reeling from Rashami - Sidharth, and Vishal - Mahira's romance filled task, the new couple to be bitten by the love bug is Asim and Himashi.

Lately, the two have been spending a lot of time together and trying to know each other. Asim, in an intense conversation, expresses the feelings he has for her and assures her that he will always protect and support her as their journey continues. Asim also assures her that since she is committed to someone, he will always maintain a line of respect and not cross it.

Finally, It is time to answer all the questions the contestants have on their minds about the task. This time’s captaincy task is called ‘BB College’. The contestants are divided into a team of teachers and students.

Shehnaz is selected as the English teacher, Hindustani Bhau as the Hindi teacher, Sidharth as the dance teacher and Himanshi as the PT teacher while other housemates play students. The four teachers are allocated four scooters parked in the garden area. On the sound of every bell, one teacher has to conduct their lectures while the students have to decide whether to attend or skip it.

The students also have the power to destroy their respective scooters with markers while they have to clean the mess with thinners. After every lecture, the teachers have to give an apple to their favorite student whom they want to choose as the contender for captaincy. The student with maximum apples and the teacher with the cleanest scooter will be selected for the captaincy task.

During Sidharth’s class, Bigg Boss calls him in the confession room to give a cake for Mahira’s birthday. Sidharth gathers all the students to celebrate Mahira’s birthday. The housemates sing and dance to “Baar Baar din ye aaye” as the whole house gets together to wish Mahira.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 13 updates.