Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's first magazine photoshoot looks glam!

New Delhi: Popular contestant and runners-up to the show 'Bigg Boss 13', Asim Riaz is going places. His career has seen an upward trend and so is his love life. The fellow contestant from the show and popular Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana and their relationship status has always been a headline maker.

The much-in-love couple recently shot for their first magazine shoot together and looked awesome. The duo shot for Fitlook magazine and posted their pictures on social media. Check it out here:

The glam look of AsiManshi (as fans call them) has been well appreciated by the followers on social media who dropped positive comments on their respective timelines.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's maiden single 'Kalla Sohna Nai' received all the love. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and soon became a top trending track on YouTube and a big hit on TikTok. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Babbu. Gurinder Bawa has directed the track.

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days.

What do you think of this jodi?