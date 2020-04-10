Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra marriage: Her mother reacts to viral marriage card

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's friendship remained one of the highlights of the entire season. Even after the show, the two have stayed in touch and were also seen in a music video 'Baarish' which became a hit online.

Recently, a fake wedding card of Mahira and Paras went viral on the internet, sending PaHira (as their fans call them) into a tizzy.

However, Mahira Sharma's mother Sania has now reacted to the news of the fake viral wedding card. In an interview with Spotboye.com, she has been quoted as saying, "Agar kuch hoga toh bolenge. Humare taraf se kuch hai hi nahi. If there is something to announce, why will we hide? Shaadi ka bandhan chupaane ki baat thodi hai, koi chori thodi ki hai- jab hogi toh hum batayenge hi. Yeh toh kisi fan ne banaya hai kyunki unko inn dono ki jodi bahut pasand hai."

When asked whether Mahira will get married to Paras in the future, her mother replied, "Nahi unki sirf dosti hi hai. She is too young. Abhi toh usko bahut aage jaana hai, shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi. Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships- above any other bond."

Amid the 21-day lockdown in the country to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, celebs have been doing their bit and contributing in whichever way possible. Mahira and Paras recently distributed food packs to the needy in Mumbai and extended their help in this hour of the global health crisis.