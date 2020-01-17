हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's nephew, niece helped her patch-up with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth and Rashami have often engaged in explicit verbal spats in the house.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai&#039;s nephew, niece helped her patch-up with Sidharth Shukla
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Rashami Desai's niece and nephew have been instrumental in initiating a patch-up between the actress and her fellow "Bigg Boss 13" housemate Sidharth Shukla. The little ones made the two contestants "hug" out their differences.

A preview clip of the upcoming episode shows Sidharth introducing his mother to Rashami and Shehnaz Gill. In the next scene, Rashami is seen crying. Sidharth comes to her and she tells him how one has come to meet her from her family, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report.

Moments later, Rashami's nephew and niece enter the house. Her nephew asks Rashami why she is no more on talking terms with Sidharth.

They make Sidharth and Rashmi shake hands and hug each other.

Sidharth and Rashami have often engaged in explicit verbal spats in the house.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors channel.

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Rashami DesaiSidharth Shukla
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya January 17, 2020 episode recap: Mahira hit hard by truck

Must Watch

PT2M33S

'Dr Bomb' Jalees Ansari arrested again