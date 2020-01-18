हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

'Bigg Boss 13': Salman Khan lashes out at Paras Chhabra, asks him to keep his voice down

When Salman interrogated Paras on playing a game, it leaves the latter agitated and in the heat of the moment, he ended up disrespecting the superstar and also said that he is listening to other people and making a point.

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039;: Salman Khan lashes out at Paras Chhabra, asks him to keep his voice down

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" host Salman Khan lost his cool at contestant Paras Chhabra for raising his voice at the Bollywood superstar.

On the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode on Saturday, Salman questioned Paras on his relationship with contestant Mahira Sharma.

The "Dabangg" star said that it looks more than just friendship. He then went on to say that Paras' girlfriend Aakansha Puri has had a few questions about his and Mahira's equation in the show.

Talking to Paras, Salman said: "Paras and Mahira whatever you are doing does not look like friendship. It looks more than friendship..."

Salman then interrogated Paras on playing a game which leaves the latter agitated and in the heat of the moment, Paras ended up disrespecting Salman and also said that he is listening to other people and making a point, leaving Salman very upset.

Then Paras told Salman: "Please tell the creatives not to do this... Where is Akanksha's name coming from..."

Salman then told Paras: "She (Akanksha) has called me up to find out what is happening... You keep your voice down."

The actor concluded by telling Paras that by just staying inside the "Bigg Boss" house for 100 odd days and getting fame doesn't make you a star.

