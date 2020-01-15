'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Hina Khan elects first 'Elite Club' member, Shehnaz's fights continue

New Delhi: It has been a very eventful week for Shehnaz inside the Bigg Boss house and after expressing her love for Sidharth, all is now well between the duo. In Tuesday's episode, Shehnaz asks Shefali if she feels that Sidharth loves her since both have known each other for a long time. Shefali senses trouble and refuses to be a part of the conversation. Shehnaz keeps pushing and wonders, whether Shefali still has some feelings for Sidharth. Shefali plays along and jokes that she is still actually in love with him. Sidharth, too, joins but Shehnaz gets irritated and challenges them to prove their so-called 'affair' to her. Sidharth and Shefali take the joke to the next level and go to the bathroom together and lock the door to make Shehnaz envious. A jealous Shehnaz starts banging the toilet door and creates a tantrum asking them to come out.

Up next, Hina Khan enters the house to elect the first member of the newly-launched Bigg Boss' 'Elite Club'. Contenders for the title include Asim and Shehnaz. Both the contenders had to justify with reasons why they deserve to be a part of the club.

Rashami and Aarti were the two lawyers representing Asim and Shehnaz, respectively. For old times' sake Paras, Mahira, Sidharth and Aarti support Shehnaz while the others believe that Asim should be the one to be given this privilege. Vishal stood up for Asim and said that Shehnaz is not worthy. He also shared that Shehnaz had called him weak during the last evictions which he didn't appreciate that. A fight breaks out between Asim and Shefali when he claims that he has not made connections to benefit the game. Shefali and Sidharth retaliate and try to prove him wrong.

Later, Shehnaz says Vishal's nomination is the reason why he is constantly fighting with her and not supporting her. She tells him that she fought with her own friends to save him and chose him over Aarti. Vishal fights back saying he won't accept anyone calling him weak. Soon, Aarti accuses Shehnaz of siding with the wrong people who don't support her when she needs them the most. The fight gets ugly when Rashami intervenes and supports Vishal by saying it's not fair to call someone weak.

At last, after much drama, Hina chose Asim for the 'Elite Club' as a result of which, Bigg Boss announced that he is safe from nominations for two consecutive weeks.