'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Paras' mother advises him to maintain distance from Mahira, Sidharth-Rashami mend ways

New Delhi: On Friday, in the last segment of the family round, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra's mothers came to meet their sons while Rashami Desai's nephew and niece paid a visit to the Bigg Boss house. While some got subtle warnings, others got some serious advise.

For the second round of the task, as the buzzer rang and Sidharth's mother walked in. She hugged Sidharth and broked down. He introduced her to everyone and when he came to Rashami, she told his mother that they both take care of each other putting aside all the needs. Sidharth's mother said that she is extremely proud of him and he is doing great on the show. She advised him to continue entertaining everyone with his funny side as it is being loved by the audience.

Next, it was Paras' turn. His mother entered the house and met everyone and later insisted on having a word with him in private. Without mincing words, she told him that she is very unhappy with the way he is portraying himself currently and playing on backfoot. She asked him to stop being a godfather to the other contestants as he is losing track of his own game in the bargain. Paras' mother also warned him to maintain a distance with Mahira and reiterated the fact that she is not comfortable with their closeness. She told him to take the decisions wisely or else he might have to regret later.

Meanwhile, Rashami turned emotional as till now, no one from her family came to meet her. Shefali and Sidharth consoled her and asked her to have patience.

After Paras' mother left, Rashami's niece and nephew entered the house. She ran towards them and hugged them tightly. The duo motivated Rashami to do well and asked her to stay strong and not cry. They also asked Rashami to rekindle her friendship with Sidharth and took her to him.

Later in the day, a fight broke out between Aarti and Vishal when she said that he is not even ashamed of being punished for his fight with Madhurima. Vishal got angry and told her that she has a habit of getting into other people's fights.