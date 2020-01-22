'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's fight turns ugly, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh compete in Elite Club task

New Delhi: In Tuesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', Hina Khan enters the house for the selection process of the next Elite Club member. She takes the selected contestants - Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Mahira Sharma - aside to listen to their perspective. The trio, one by one, begin to convince Hina as to why they should be given a chance to fight it out in the final stage. After hearing them, Hina decides to give Rashami and Aarti a chance and advises Mahira to make her own decisions to stay in the game and not get influenced by Paras.

The task for Elite Club membership is titled 'Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na'. Each contestant is asked to give an 'aadesh' to the contenders of the Elite Club. If the contenders agree, they have to reply with a 'haan' and if they don't, they have to show a thumbs down. The person with more thumbs down will lose the game. Hina is the sanchalak of the task.

The first contestant to give the 'aadesh' is Paras. He asks Rashami to trim her eyebrows. Before Rashami reacts to it, Hina rejects the task. He then asks her to trim her hair from the side and she agrees. Next, Mahira asks Rashami to apply mehendi on her face and again, Rashami agrees to it. Vishal, who is the next one to give the aadesh asks Aarti to cut her hair. While Aarti agrees to it, Hina and other contestants don't. He then asks her to cut her hail till the shoulder. And, again, Aarti agrees to go ahead with the task. Soon after, Shefali asks Aarti to eat 20 chillies, which she successfully manages to do.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim once again get into an argument while the task is on. Their tussle leads to an ugly fight and Bigg Boss intervenes and calls them in the confession room. Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stand Asim anymore and wants to quit the show after hitting him. Bigg Boss asks him to maintain his calm and advises him to stay away from Asim.

The task, however, goes on after Bigg Boss' announcement and Sidharth and Asim do no take part in it. After the final round, Hina gives an interesting twist to it. She announces that neither Rashami nor Aarti will get the Elite Club membership as both of them played really well and it would be unfair to give one of them the privilege.

Next morning, the nomination task is announced. In the first half, Sidharth saves Aarti but his move hurts his friend-turned-foe Shehnaz Gill, who promises to never speak with him again in the house.