Bigg Boss 13 written update: Tiff over 'roti' and 'duty' continues, 6 contestants nominated for eviction

New Delhi: The contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13' embraced the new year amidst fight and chaos. 'Roti' and 'duty' continued to be the two important issues of fights inside the house. First up, the breakfast was delayed and Shehnaz tried to convince Rashami and Vishal to club lunch and dinner to which Rashami opposed stating that this has become a trend in her captaincy. The duo also claimed that breakfast is always skipped which agitated Mahira as she was the one responsible for the duty.

Mahira then clarified that she has been cooking breakfast every day on time and even making extra rotis for everyone. But that seemed to leave Rashami and Vishal unaffected and the three got into a verbal spat.

Later, Vishal rebelled by refusing to perform his duty as he did not get his share of parathas. This created havoc inside the house while captain Shehnaz tried to convince Vishal to perform his duties.

The first day of the year also called for the nominations. The contestants were asked to put their thumb imprint on the face of the person they wish to nominate. Asim nominated Shefali Jariwala and Mahira, Paras nominated Shefali Bagga and Madhurima. Shefali Jariwala nominated Madhurima and Vishal. He nominated Shefali Jariwala and Mahira. Vishal also called Mahira 'zero' without Paras and as a payback, she nominated Madhurimama and Shefali Bagga. Shefali Bagga nominated Mahira and Paras. Madhurima took Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh's names. Arti nominated Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. Sidharth nominated Shefali Bagga and Vishal.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaz shared a cute 'Sidnaz' moment. Shehnaz tried her best to get Sidharth to confess his feelings for her. Sidharth said that he likes Shehnaz as a friend, wherein Shehnaz says she likes everything about Sidharth and loves him.