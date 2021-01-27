Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni gives a tough fight to the opposite team in 'College Rivalry' task

New Delhi: Aly Goni is undoubtedly one of strongest contestants of the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss". In a recent task, called "College Rivalry", assigned by "Bigg Boss" he along with his yellow team gave a good fight to their opponent red team.

In the task, the teams had to remove air from the cycles of the opponent team members and make the cycles dysfunctional. While they were successfully removing the air, when the red team went inside the cafe, Aly Goni cleverly removed tires from the cycles and threw it in the pool. Even sanchalak Vikas Gupta couldn't stop himself from calling it a wow move. His good friend Rahul Vaidya added to it by locking the wheels together.

When it was the yellow team's turn to go inside the cafe, Aly along with Rahul, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, had a fun time and had some buns and soft drinks. They enjoyed their break and got back to the task when the bell went off.

The yellow team was successful in making all the cycles of the red dysfunctional, and though the episode will continue on Wednesday, from the live feed it was clear that the yellow team won the task.

Well, there is no doubt that Aly gives his best in the tasks, and this is just one of the many examples in the "Bigg Boss" house.