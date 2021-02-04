हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant shares shocking details of how her friend tried to take advantage of her, claims husband already married with child!

She broke down while narrating the horrid incident while Rahul continued to console her. Rakhi also claimed that her husband Ritesh is already married with a child and how he threatens her with divorce. Rahul Vaidya is seen consoling Rakhi and listens to her complete story.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: After Rakhi Sawant made her sensational entry into the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 14', she has been tagged as 'entertainer of the house'. Last night during a task, Rakhi was seen in conversation with Rahul Vaidya and she broke down. 

The controversial celebrity first opened up on her dark past when she was young and knew nobody in the industry. She talked about the reason why her mother had her first heart attack and how on the pretext of helping Rakhi Sawant with money for treatment, one of her friends tried to take advantage of her inside a car. 

She broke down while narrating the horrid incident while Rahul continued to console her. Rakhi also claimed that her husband Ritesh is already married with a child and how he threatens her with divorce. 

Rahul Vaidya is seen consoling Rakhi and listens to her complete story. 

Rakhi Sawant cried buckets after sharing her difficult phase with the singer. 

 

rakhi sawantRahul VaidyaBigg Boss 14Bigg BossRakhi Sawant husbandAbhinav Shuklarubaina dilaik
