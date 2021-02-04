Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant shares shocking details of how her friend tried to take advantage of her, claims husband already married with child!

New Delhi: After Rakhi Sawant made her sensational entry into the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 14', she has been tagged as 'entertainer of the house'. Last night during a task, Rakhi was seen in conversation with Rahul Vaidya and she broke down.

The controversial celebrity first opened up on her dark past when she was young and knew nobody in the industry. She talked about the reason why her mother had her first heart attack and how on the pretext of helping Rakhi Sawant with money for treatment, one of her friends tried to take advantage of her inside a car.

#RakhiSawant ne kaha ki unki maa ki tabiyat kharab hone ka kaaran hai Rakhi aur unke pati ke beech mein tanaav.#BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/dmFo8tgfY7 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 3, 2021

She broke down while narrating the horrid incident while Rahul continued to console her. Rakhi also claimed that her husband Ritesh is already married with a child and how he threatens her with divorce.

Rahul Vaidya is seen consoling Rakhi and listens to her complete story.

#RakhiSawant ne kaha ki pati ka shaadi se pehle hi tha ek parivaar. Kya hoga Rakhi ke iss khulaase ka anjaam?#BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 3, 2021

Rakhi Sawant cried buckets after sharing her difficult phase with the singer.