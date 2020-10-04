हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

'Bigg Boss 14': Day 1 begins with a fight over kitchen duties, Radhe Maa interacts with contestants

The grand premiere of 'Bigg Boss 14' was hosted by superstar Salman Khan on Saturday night.

&#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;: Day 1 begins with a fight over kitchen duties, Radhe Maa interacts with contestants
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv

New Delhi: Here it is, finally. 'Bigg Boss 14' begins with 11 contestants locked inside the house, along with three 'toofani seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. The trio will play a crucial role this season and decide the fate of the contestants. The grand premiere of 'Bigg Boss 14' was hosted by superstar Salman Khan on Saturday night, with the tagline 'ab scene paltega'.

Popular TV stars Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani are part of 'Bigg Boss 14', along with South star Nikki Tamboli, Shehzaad Deol of 'Ace Of Space' fame, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, and singer Rahul Vaidya.

While Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzaad Deol and Rahul Vaidya have managed to make a space for themselves inside the house, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu have been rejected by the 'toofani seniors'. How they will play the show will be decided by Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar today.

Here's a sneak peek:

Meanwhile, the fights have also begun right on the first day. Jasmin and Nikki locked horns over household chores. Later, Jasmin breaks down and is consoled by Hina.

Controversial godwoman Radhe Maa has, on the other hand, brought a twist to the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. She will make frequent appearances on the show. On Day 1, Radhe Maa interacted with the contestants and showered her blessings on them.

Watch this space for more updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

Bigg Boss 14 will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 previewBigg Boss 14 Salman KhanBigg Boss 14 Day 1
Next
Story

Alvida, Anurag Basu: Parth Samthaan's emotional farewell post as he bids bye to 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple see the light of dawn?