'Bigg Boss 14', Day 2, Preview: 'Toofani seniors' throw challenges at contestants, Rubina Dilaik snaps back

New Delhi: While Day 1 at 'Bigg Boss 14' went smooth for the contestants, the second day will get tough for them. The 'toofani seniors' Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla will throw challenges at the housemates and test them.

The rejected contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal and Nishant Singh Malkhani - once again face a tough time. They are given another chance to redeem their place inside the house but there's a twist.

Rubina, however, gets upset from the constant pressure by the seniors and snaps back. As a challenge, Rubina is asked to wear the same clothes for a week and if she successfully does it, she can enter the house. Similarly, Jaan is asked to get a haircut and Nishant is challenged to wear a bikini for the entire week. Rubina resists this move by the seniors and voices her concerns while her husband-fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla tries to convince her to agree.



Meanwhile, Sara Gurpal states that Sidharth Shukla is 'Punjab ka Jija' and hints towards what happened in Season 13 and the entire nation has been a witness to it.

Later in the day, another fight erupts between Gauahar and Pavitra Punia over food.



'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.