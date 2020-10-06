'Bigg Boss 14', Day 2, Written Update: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin get into a heated argument as survival gets tough

New Delhi: The 'Toofani Seniors' - Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla - are making each day of 'Bigg Boss 14' tough for its contestants. As the survival game gets strong, the housemates are at loggerheads with each other over household chores, kitchen duties and essentials. For every basic use inside the house, they need to seek permission from the seniors.

Day 2 began with Gauahar reminding the housemates to ask them before using the gym, otherwise, later they will have to face the consequences. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol discuss kitchen duties.

On a lighter note, Sara Gurpal tells Sidharth that he is 'Punjab ka jija' and teases him while the rest - Nikki, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, and Nishant Singh Malkani have a hearty laugh.

Meanwhile, during lunch, Gauahar, who controls the kitchen, advises Pavitra Punia and Abhinav Shukla to distribute food to the contestants equally. However, Pavitra gets irked by Gauahar as she was just about to start her meal. Later, Gauahar apologises to her and said that she didn't notice Pavitra was about to eat.

As the day progressed, Bigg Boss gives a chance to the rejected contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara and Nishant - to get inside the house like the rest. Gauahar, Hina Khan and Sidharth threw challenges at them in rounds and they had to decide if they would do it or not.

After two rounds, Jaan, Sara and Nishant managed to take a position for themselves inside the house while Rubina continues to stay in the garden area.

Day 3 began with an opportunity for the contestants to fight for their essentials. As the discussion took place, Rubina and Jasmin got into a heated argument. Jasmin got agitated over Rubina's two demands and asked her to compromise. Meanwhile, Nikki and Sara too fought over their preferences for essentials.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.