Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan opens up about the 'bada kaand' from his past after which he left Mumbai

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Eijaz Khan, in one of the recent episodes, recalled a past incident from his life due to which he had to leave Mumbai for some time. Eijaz opened up about it infront on Sidharth Shukla as he spoke about the 'bohot bada kaand' after which he has had trust issues and becomes 'awkward' while talking to women.

Eijaz shared that his younger sister was raised by his maternal grandparents, because of which he always used to help and protect women, but one incident changed his life. He shared about his ex-girlfriend, who tried to accuse him of rape as he refused to marry her after they were in a live-in relationship. The actor said that he had never anticipated that his denial would cost so much.

"Hum English film dekh ke pale bade hain, humko nahi malum ki technical meaning kya hota hai," Eijaz said and later added that he left Mumbai and moved to Dharamshala after the incident. He even skipped the premiere of his film 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

Sidharth then advised him to stay strong and speak for himself without being disrespectful. Sidharth said that the Bigg Boss house is the "safest place to be in".

The clip was played on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Salman, too, asked Eijaz to take a stand for himself and he should not become a "doormat" for everyone.

"Waise kuch mere saath hua hai, uss wajah se main ab bahut awkward ho gaya hoon" Eijaz told Salman, who replies, "Aap agar galat jaoge toh galat dikhoge."

