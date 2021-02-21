Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's performance to Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya's final showdown, here's what to expect from the grand night

NEW DELHI: The Bigg Boss 14 finale will air tonight at 9 pm and fans are already bubbling with excitement to see who emerges victorious among the 5 finalists. The 14th season, which began in October last year, has been a rollercoaster ride of intense controversy and emotion from Rubina bashing Rakhi Sawant for pulling the strings of Abhinav's short to singer Rahul Vaidya proposing his lady love Disha Parmar on national television. The season also brought in several emotional moments, one of which was when Rubina disclosed that her marriage was on the rocks.

Now, as the show comes to an end, only Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli remain in the house. Like every year before host Salman Khan announces the winner of the season, the finale episode will showcase mind-blowing performances from contestants and ex-contestants, surprise evictions, a money box challenge and the final showdown. And it's guaranteed to be an entertainment-packed night!

Here's a sneak peek into what the Bigg Boss 14 finale will look like:

Finalists' performances: You can expect to see Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni honour their friendship by performing on 'Yeh Dosti' from the cult evergreen Bollywood film 'Sholay'. Feisty Rakhi Sawant will break the dance floor with a solo performance, whereas Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will have a dance duel on ‘Allah Duhahi Hai’ from the film 'Race'.

Salman Khan's killer performance: Megastar and host of the show Salman Khan will showcase his killer moves and swag by dancing to some of his hit songs. The actor will bring that extra bang to the finale as he always does.

Money box conundrum: Before announcing the winner, Bigg Boss will offer finalists a chance to opt for the money box and leave the show or play their odds at winning. Earlier, Nikki Tamboli was offered a similar option of walking away with Rs 6 lakh in a previous episode, which the girl refused.

Madhuri Dixit’s graceful performance: Bollywood's evergree and 'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit will make an appearance at the show to promote her show 'Dance Deewane'. Madhuri and Salman will also be sharing the stage to groove to some of their hit Bollywood tracks.

Fun-filled night: Celebrities may enter the show and crack fun jokes with the contestants, as Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa did last year. However, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Final showdown: Both Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are the most popular contestants on the show. Although they seem to have been cordial to each other of late, the duo showcased their animosity with each other throughout the show and were often seen getting into masty fights and arguments.