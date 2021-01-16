हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonali Phogat

Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat's ugly war of words with Rubina Dilaik divides house

Sonali Phogat engaged in a heated argument with Rubina Dilaik after former is informed by Arshi Khan that someone broke her name tag.

New Delhi: As the Bigg Boss 14 season is nearing its grand finale, contestants inside the house are surely finding new means and tricks to make it to the last. In last night's episode, wild card entry Sonali Phogat, who until now had been peaceful and cordial with everyone showed a different side of hers. 

Sonali Phogat engaged in a heated argument with Rubina Dilaik after former is informed by Arshi Khan that someone broke her name tag. Sonali lost her cool and hurled abuses. Interrupting Sonali in between and asking her not to use such foul words, Rubina got into a fight which ended up dividing the housemates as the latter used Sonali's daughter's name in one of the conversations. 

Hell let loose after this incident and everyone jumped in to pacify the two. 

Social media too is abuzz with fans slamming Sonali Phogat for using such unsavoury language on national television.

This week, four contestants namely Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli have been nominated. 

 

Tags:
Sonali PhogatBigg Boss 14Rubina DilaikSalman KhanAbhinav Shukla
