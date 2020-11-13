Bigg Boss 14, Synopsis: Aly Goni becomes the new captain, Nikki Tamboli wreaks havoc!

New Delhi: Even before he entered the "Bigg Boss" house, the audience knew that his entry is going to give way to a lot of drama and entertainment in the show, and Aly Goni is living up to the expectations. In just a few days he made a good equation with all the contestants and has now become the captain of the house.

The actor, who was initially rooting for Jasmin Bhasin or Rahul Vaidya to become the captain of the house in the "Dance To Survival" task, got irked when Nikki Tamboli said that he has been here just for one week and he can't become the captain. This did not go down well with him, because he believed that everyone is equal in the house, and everyone deserved a fair chance. So, since the task was about the majority, with good support backing him he became the new captain of the house.

But guess who started giving him trouble on the very first day? It's Nikki. She kept sleeping even after the kukdu-ku rang for a couple of times.

Aly also politely asked her to get up but she did not pay any heed to it. Later he tried to splash water on her face, but of no use. It was much later that she got up, but threatened him that she will still sleep and he is no one to stop her.

He even went to her to clear any misunderstanding, but Nikki said that she doesn't consider him the captain. Everyone in the house was shocked by Nikki's stubborn and arrogant behaviour and supported Aly in this.

Aly is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants of the "Bigg Boss" house, and his time has just begun in the show. But going by the recent episodes it's very clear that Aly will not bow down or fight for anything that's wrong.

