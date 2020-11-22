हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Kavita Kaushik vs Aly Goni continues, Ekta Kapoor adds a twist to show

Salman Khan takes Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to the task. He says that Abhinav's actions make Rubina look bad. 

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Kavita Kaushik vs Aly Goni continues, Ekta Kapoor adds a twist to show

New Delhi: On Saturday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan entertained the housemates and the audience to a great extent. However, like always, he also interacted with the housemates one by one and told some of them if they are going wrong. 

The episode began with Bigg Boss asking a question to the housemates about friendships. The housemates had to nominate four people who they believe are only making friends so that they can use them. Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik have a mighty clash during this round and both accuse each other of not being real and using friendships to reach their means.

Later, Salman Khan comes and questions the housemates about their choices. Next, he takes Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to the task. He says that Abhinav's actions make Rubina look bad. He adds that Abhinav always makes his own image safe while his wife Rubina is made to look bad! 

During the interaction, Salman also announces that Nikki Tamboli, Kavita and Jasmin Bhasin are safe!

Meanwhile, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor enters the show. She gives the housemates a chance to extract revenge on their fellow contestants. The housemates are given huge fake hands on which they can spray foam and splash it across the face of those housemates whom they wish to seek revenge from. 

Kavita splashes Aly and Jasmin's faces and says that the duo are behaving badly and creating negativity in the house. Aly extracts revenge on Kavita! Next up Eijaz Khan, too, decides to take Kavita's name and the game continues.

On Sunday's episode, too, Ekta Kapoor will bring entertainment to 'Bigg Boss 14' while Salman Khan will announce who will exit the house. 

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 written updateSalman KhanEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Synopsis: Salman Khan grills Abhinav Shukla
  • 90,95,806Confirmed
  • 1,33,227Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M32S

Deoband connection of 2 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed revealed