Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: House gets divided into three teams, Shehzad Deol to stay 'invisible'

New Delhi: Monday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' began with Salman Khan announcing that one contestant - out of Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu will be evicted right away. The elimination process was marked by the freshers. They had to pick one name and the person who gets maximum votes will leave the show. However, it was a tie between Abhinav and Jaan and the final decision was given to the 'Toofani Seniors' - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla. In a twist, the trio took Shehzad's name. Salman initially announced that his game is over, but then he left everyone in surprise. Salman said that Shehzad won't leave the house, but his status would be 'invisible'.

Next, the freshers play a task, wherein they reveal whom they do not see as a confirmed contestant. Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan take Abhinav's name and spray foam on his face. Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik pick Rahul. Jasmin Bhasin takes Eijaz Khan's name and Pavitra Punia chooses Jaan.

In another segment, Salman assigns a task to the seniors. They were asked to pick one fresher that they would want to see in the show. Between Rubina and Eijaz, they chose the actress. Between Jasmin and Pavitra, the latter was given a preference. Between Jaan and Nishant, the singer was chosen and Abhinav was preferred over Rahul Vaidya.

Further, the Bigg Boss house was divided into three groups - Team Hina, Team Gauahar and Team Sidharth. The contestants were given the liberty to pick their team.

Abhinav, Rubina, Jasmin and Nishant chose Hina, Rahul and Jaan picked Gauahar while Eijaz, Nikki and Pavitra are on Sidharth's side.

