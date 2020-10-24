Bigg Boss 14 Written Update: Jaan triggers fight between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a heated fight in the upcoming episode of the reality TV show. Acting as a catalyst to trigger the spat will be Jaan Kumar Sanu.

In a previous episode, Rahul was heard telling housemate Nishant Malkhani and others that Pavitra, who was a "sanchalak" in the captaincy task, was taking sides.

Rahul had claimed that Pavitra was taking Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla's side as she has a soft corner for him.

On getting to known this, Jaan promptly informed Pavitra about the conversation. Soon, Pavitra was confronting Rahul.

The discussion between the two gets heated, tempers run high and in the end Pavitra is seen crying in the upcoming episode.