हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14 written update

Bigg Boss 14 Written Update: Jaan triggers fight between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya

Rahul had claimed that Pavitra was taking Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla's side as she has a soft corner for him.

Bigg Boss 14 Written Update: Jaan triggers fight between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a heated fight in the upcoming episode of the reality TV show. Acting as a catalyst to trigger the spat will be Jaan Kumar Sanu.

In a previous episode, Rahul was heard telling housemate Nishant Malkhani and others that Pavitra, who was a "sanchalak" in the captaincy task, was taking sides.

Rahul had claimed that Pavitra was taking Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla's side as she has a soft corner for him.

On getting to known this, Jaan promptly informed Pavitra about the conversation. Soon, Pavitra was confronting Rahul.

The discussion between the two gets heated, tempers run high and in the end Pavitra is seen crying in the upcoming episode.

 

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14 written updatePavitra PuniaRahul VaidyaBigg Boss 14
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol rues eviction through in-house voting
  • 78,14,682Confirmed
  • 1,17,956Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Why did the article 370 threaten the country for 'unrighteousness'?