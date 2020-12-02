Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: One eviction likely today, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni unsafe

New Delhi: With the scene changing completely inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, it's difficult for the contestants to anticipate what's going to happen next. Over the weekend, Pavitra Punia got evicted and now, it's time for another contestant to leave the house. Salman Khan has announced that only four of them will be able to make it to the finale week and Eijaz Khan is already a finalist.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss announced that the first eviction will take place after a task. The housemates, in pairs of two, had to answer some harsh questions posed to them by their fellow contestants in a set time. The time had to be evaluated by themselves.

First up are Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli, who are questioned about their behaviour. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin go next. Kavita and Nikki ask the two some biting questions to which Aly and Jasmin reply successfully. Rubina Dilaik also grills Jasmin and ensures that she replies to them all.

Rubina and Abhinav Shukla face the toughest round of questioning and are blamed by Nikki and Kavita for using their personal issues to gain attention. This leads on much longer after the game is over and Nikki and Abhinav get into an argument over it.

Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya go next and they also face questions about their behaviour on the show and about using other people for their advantage.

Soon after the task, the results were announced and Eijaz and Rahul won the game while Jasmin and Aly took the longest time. Bigg Boss then says that the duo is in danger. Jasmin and Aly share a very emotional time, as they see the possibility of either of them being evicted from the house.

Who will be the housemate that will get evicted first in the Finale Week?

