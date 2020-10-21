Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: With an interesting task, it's game over for one senior and the team!

New Delhi: This week, Bigg Boss decided to make the game more interesting with a risk factor though. On Tuesday's episode, a shocking announcement by Bigg Boss turned everything upside down and the contestants now face the fear of elimination. The contestants got a last chance to prove themselves or else it will be 'Game Over' for them in the Bigg Boss house.

The freshers have already been split into three teams led by three 'Toofani Seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Sidharth's team consists of Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Hina has Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jasmin Bhasin with her and Gauahar's team comprises of Jaan Kumar and Rahul Vaidya.

A task is announced for the three teams, in which each of them is allotted a buzzer and they are instructed to protect it from the competing team member. There is a square area around the buzzer in which only two people from any team can enter at one time.

At the start of the game, Hina and Gauahar's teams make an alliance against Sidharth. They agree to not hit each other's buzzers and decide to attack Sidharth. Sidharth's team, on the other hand, decides to attack Gauahar's team buzzer as she only has two people.

The contestants are all ready to play their A-Game in the garden area. Soon as Bigg Boss sounds the alarm, the contestants all plunge into the task. Sidharth's team attacks Gauahar's team buzzer.

Gauahar is infuriated and claims that Sidharth's team broke the rules because more than two people were present inside the square. Sidharth claims otherwise and says that his team won it fair and square. Both Gauahar and Hina blame Sidharth and ask Bigg Boss to intervene. They say that they formed a clear and fair alliance and were playing with a strategy while Sidharth’s team is out of line.

Noticing the commotion, Bigg Boss calls all the seniors in the theatre room to watch a close replay of the entire task and the disputed incident. Even in the theatre room, the trio has a heated debate.

Will it be 'game over' for one of the seniors and his team? Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.