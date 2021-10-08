हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: After targeting Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra apologises - Watch

Karan Kundrra has apologised to Shamita Shetty for targetting and attacking her in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Bigg Boss 15: After targeting Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra apologises - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra has apologised to co-contestant Shamita Shetty for targetting her along with Nishant Bhat and Pratik. In an attempt to win back the map, Karan Kundrra had devised a plot to create a rift between Shamita, Pratik and Nishant.

Incidentally, Shamita had a huge meltdown on Day 6 due to Pratik's behaviour and was angry at Nishant for supporting him. She accused Pratik of being selfish and claimed that Nishant feared going against Pratik.

In Karan and Shamita's latest conversation, they appeared to mend their relationship. 

Take a look at their conversation:

Earlier, Karan Kundrra was making headlines when he age-shamed Shamita Shetty and called her 'aunty'. This did not sit well with Shamita's fans. While is Kundrra is 36 and Shamita 42, netizens had bashed the former for age-shaming the actress. Fans had defended the actress saying that she did not even make that 'classless' comment. 

With just 6 days into the show, catfights, shouting matches and war of words have already begun.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehjpal are in the main house, enjoying the luxuries while other contestants of this season are in the jungle side of the house.

The junglewasis are given the task to build a path to the main house with the help of a map. Only then will they be allowed to reside in the Bigg Boss house.

