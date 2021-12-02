Bigg Boss 15 Day 61 written updates: Shamita Shetty calls Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh 'brainless', Tejasswi Prakash feels uncomfortable with Abhijit Bichukale

NEW DELHI: Devoleena, who is the 'sanchalak' of VIP team, calls for Umar Riaz's disqualification after he lunges at Ritesh and stops him from stealing coins during the prize money task. Shamita objects to it and she and Devoleena get into the word of war. The first round is cancelled and Bigg Boss deducts Rs 5 lakh from the total Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia come with a plan and try to convince Rakhi to play from their side and in return they will also do some favours to her.

Tejasswi Prakash shares with Karan Kundrra that she feels uncomfortable with the latest wild card entry Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh as she thinks they are misogynists and try to come too close while talking to her.

Rashami Desai tells Karan Kundrra that she feels Tejasswi doesn't like her. Karan tells her that they know each other but Rashami says that she is getting those vibes from Tejasswi. Karan tells her she's overthinking, Rashami too hopes everything should be fine.

Live TV