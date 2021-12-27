Bigg Boss 15 Day 86 written updates: Rakhi Sawant asks Karan Kundrra to MARRY Tejasswi Prakash!

New Delhi: On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship hit another roadblock during a nomination task. After their mushy proposal on Weekend Ka Vaar, it might have appeared that everything was alright between the lovebirds, however, that is not the case.

The episode began with Tejasswi discussing with Nishant that she is uncomfortable with Karan's alliances such as Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz as they don't like Tejasswi at all and are cold towards her.

Tejasswi said that they keep insulting her or picking on her but Karan always defended them.

Later, Rashami was seen telling Karan that according to her, he has changed and is not being himself. Karan half-heartedly agreed and said that he doesn't like it when Tejasswi questioned their relationship. Rashami told him that it was his choice if he wanted to respond to that.

Rakhi Sawant was heard telling Karan to marry Tejasswi after the show is over. Karan blushed and said that it was too early to decide on that as they wanted to date outside to see where it goes.

At night, Rakhi was recorded getting a bad dream and moving in her sleep. Umar Riaz noticed this and went to wake her up and she told everyone that in her dream someone was trying to kill her.

While assigning duties, Nishant Bhat and Rashami get into an argument over how they perform their respective duties.

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task to the housemates. He first asked housemates to select one contestant who will be out of the Ticket to Finale task by consensus. However, the housemates ended up choosing two people to kick out from the ticket to finale task - Rashami and Abhijit Bichukale.

The rest of the contestants were asked to split into groups and take part in a snowman task. The losing team would be nominated along with Rashami and Abhijit.

Team A had Shamita Shetty, Devoleena, Nishant and Pratik in it and Team B had Tejasswi, Karan and Umar in it.

Rakhi Sawant was the judge of the task. Throughout the task, Umar, Pratik and Karan got out and now it remains to be seen which team will lose the task.

