हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Karan Kundrra over insensitive remarks against Tejasswi Prakash

Actor Gauahar Khan slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for passing rude remarks at his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash during one of the latest tasks in the show.

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Karan Kundrra over insensitive remarks against Tejasswi Prakash
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for passing rude remarks at his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash during one of the latest tasks in the show.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar came out in support of Tejasswi and also urged all girls out there to treat themselves with love and respect.

"Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more..... love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for teja ! wanted to hug her . To all the girls who are reading this , respect is super important, both ways . Please treat yourself with love n respect first," Gauahar tweeted.

Many social media users agreed with Gauahar and expressed their views about Karan's behaviour. "True. One cannot talk to someone like this at all," a netizen wrote."Teja should stop taking s**t from Karan. He is not a right guy," another one commented.

For the unversed, Gauahar is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 7'. She was also seen as a senior contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauahar KhanTejasswi PrakashKaran KundrraBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta's Jethalal MASSIVELY trolled for his 'flying' trolley, fans ask 'isme Daya Ben hai kya?'

Must Watch

PT8M17S

Press Conference of Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu