Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Shamita Shetty 'aunty', fans slam him for age-shaming actress!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has begun and the contestants are fighting it out for their survival already. In last night's episode, during a jungle task, after Pratik Sehajpal tore off the map, the other contestants barged inside the main house and hell let loose.

Due to this, Shamita Shetty was visibly not happy with the way the task turned violent. When contestants living in the jungle side of the house were called 'classless', Karan Kundrra was seen telling Nishant Bhatt that this won't be tolerated and tell this to 'aunty' (Shamita Shetty).

While is Kundrra is 36 and Shamita 42, netizens have bashed the former for age-shaming the actress. Fans have defended the actress saying that she did not even make that 'classless' comment.

Bada ayaa classy ott wale next time classless bolke toh dekho

Tum logo ke class ko glass me dal ke pila dega #KaranKundra #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Nikki Sandhu (@SandhuDkaur) October 6, 2021

NIshant bhat said “classless.” It was NOT #ShamitaShetty. #KaranKundra has abused her mathechod mujhe classless bolegi to #ShamitaShetty and said aunty. aur bola woh bhi bina matlab.#BB15 #ShamitaShetty — Rohini (@robhise62) October 6, 2021

It's disgusting to another level, he abused her also, mujhe lga gentlemen hoga #KaranKundra but sorry glt lga mujhe #ShamitaShetty — Lisha (@Lisha74771315) October 6, 2021

Truly classless was #Karan to call just a few years elder one as #Aunty in a demeaning way..

Never expected from #KaranKundra ,shows how hollow he is — BaluTweets (@CBKARS10) October 6, 2021

With just 3 days into the show, catfights and verbal war of words have already begun. Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehjpal are in the main house, enjoying the luxuries while other contestants of this season are in the jungle side of the house.