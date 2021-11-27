BB 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh flirts with Shamita Shetty, says ‘you are more than a friend’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 has been grabbing a lot of limelight of the entry of the wild card entries which is none other than Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai.

However, the fourth wild card entry was a bit unusual and has become the talk-of-the-town which is Rakhi’s husband Ritesh. His identity was kept into wraps and now he has entered the show as the fourth contestant and has been liking by the audience for his sense of humour.

Now, in the recent released promo, Salman Khan can be seen sharing on the Weekend Ka Vaar that Ritesh has shared with him that he likes Shamita Shetty and later Ritesh could be seen giving her a rose and expressing his feelings for her.

The whole house went in complete shock, leaving the audience in splits.

He also went on telling her that you are no longer my only friend but something more and later Salman could be heard saying that you are not on Bigg Brother but on Bigg Boss show.

The show witnessed some shocking evictions this week including Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali.