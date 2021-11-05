हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin to enter as wild card contestants? Check deets

In a twist of events, Bigg Boss OTT stars Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will step foot in the Bigg Boss 15 house, shocking housemates especially Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

File photo

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat are the new wild card entries in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. They will join the other ‘Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Rajiv Adatia had already got a place in the house as a wild card entry.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

"Nothing will change, the format of the game is the same, but yes, on 'Bigg Boss OTT' we were more close-knit," Bapat said in a conversation with IANS. "Here, I can see there are no proper connections inside the house. On OTT we shared a lot of things, but here, they are just playing the game and not concentrating on each other. In fact, I get the feeling that the audience is also not connecting somewhere. The contestants are not connecting well with each other and are in their own spaces."

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

"Shamita is playing a very strong game," he said. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside."

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."

Sharing his view of who the strong contenders for the top spot are, Bapat said: "I think Shamita, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian are playing the game very well."

Bapat offered a couple of suggestions for the contestants: "Nishant Bhat is a good player, but he should concentrate more on his own game than on paying attention to the moves of Pratik Sehajpal. I suggest you play the game in a natural way so that people can see if you are fake or real. I will make connections with strong contestants and will form bonds with most of them."

He concluded with words of praise for the superstar host, Salman Khan. "He understands everyone's nature and analyses the game perfectly," Bapat said.

