Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan stops Tejasswi Prakash from talking, says no contestant is worthy of winning

New Delhi: The comeback of previous seasons’ players has marked an exciting new inning in Bigg Boss 15. The game has been turned upside down as the house brought back some of the fiercest former competitors of this show. This ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, the Dabangg host Salman Khan welcomes the wild card entries, before giving the remaining housemates a lesson to remember.

The ‘Wild Card’ contestants have been made VIPs, while the rest of them remain in the non-VIP slot.

“Aap logon ko jagane ke liye humein pichhle season ke contestants laane pade,” Salman fumes at the non-VIPs. He blasts them for not playing the game seriously and remaining clueless from the beginning. “Yahaan par mujhe ek winner dikhaai nahi deta! Yeh jo season hai, sab ke sab jhhoote aur false dikhaai de rahe hain,” he lashes out at them. Tejasswi tries to defend everyone, but Salman simply tells them, “You guys do not stand a chance!”

Under Salman’s supervision, all the VIP's have to choose the contestant they want to show the mirror to by pouring mud all over them. Devoleena hits out at Tejasswi for not having any game apart from her tightness with Karan.

On the other hand, both Rashami and Rakhi pick on Karan for losing his focus in the game after getting involved with Tejasswi. Rakhi reveals how she thought he would emerge as the winner before Tejasswi completely diverts his attention. Salman agrees with her by taunting him, “Aisa lag raha hai tum chhutti mana rahe ho. Kya ho gaya hai Karan? Ishq mein nikamma?”

