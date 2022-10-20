NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ABDU ROZIK

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's rival Hasbullah Magomedov to enter Salman Khan's show?

Abdu Rozik's rival and popular Russian TikToker Hasbulla Magomedov will reportedly enter reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card entry.

NEW DELHI: Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik were confirmed as the first contestant on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. He is often hailed as the cutest contestant in the history of the show and is widely loved by all. He has also been making sure to remain on top rank among the celebrities in the house.

As per the latest report, Abdu will face competition with his rival and Russian blogger-TikToker Hasbullah Magomedov. A Telly Chakkar report stated that Abdu Rozik's rival Hasbullah Magomedov has been offered to participate in 'Bigg Boss 16'. However, there is no official confirmation from Big Boss makers or host Salman Khan so far.

Abdu earlier garnered a lot of fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media. Netizens like Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla for their small height and great personality. He is well-known for his TikTok videos, and there is a backstory to his antagonism toward Abdu.

Bollywood superstar Salman Kha, who is known to be quite fond of Abdu for his innocent demeanour has reportedly offered him a role in his film. As per reports, Abdu will share the screen with the superstar in his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is slated for release on Eid 2023.

Abdu is the world's smallest singer and for the unversed, he has this condition because he suffered from rickets in his childhood. Due to unstable financial conditions, his family couldn't afford the right medical treatment for the same. He weighed 12 kg when he was 16-year-old. Today, he is extremely popular on Instagram and has more than 2 million of fan followers.

If Hasbullah Magomedov enters 'Bigg Boss 16', it would be interesting to see the two rivals competing with each other on the show. 

 

