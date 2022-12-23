topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Angry Salman Khan grills Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan for using abusive language

Bigg Boss 16 News: A promo shared by the channel, shows Salman being angry. He also reprimanded Shalin for always apologising in the weekend ka vaar episodes. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Angry Salman Khan grills Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan for using abusive language

Mumbai: In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and Mc Stan for their overly abusive nature. Salman will be seen addressing the fight that took place during the nomination task between Stan and Shalin.

A promo shared by the channel, shows Salman being angry. He also reprimanded Shalin for always apologising in the weekend ka vaar episodes. The host asked him to stop being so kid-like.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The 'Dabangg' star said: "Because of both of your behaviours why should your mother and sister suffer and take your foul words? So I will give you guys fill in the blanks and please don't do any cleverness in front of me. The first sentence is Hoshiyaari mat...." he questions Shalin.

Shalin apologises to Salman and the superstar says, "Hoshiyaari mat sorry? This word doesn't fit in the blank. Stan, it's dash me. Common give me some line no no common Shalin common saya Why do you get so apologetic in front of me to answer the fill in the blanks now Shalin."

Stan too apologises for his behaviour and promises that he will never repeat this mistake. Salman says, "In this, we don't figure out someone's level, you guys are bringing your level down by stooping so low."

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith