Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says 'I love you' to Tina Datta, ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams him for claiming 'they are best friends' post divorce

New Delhi: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 16 has picked up the pace and is making headlines ever since it began. This time, the house has a mix of contestants from the television and film world. Adding more fun to the reality game is singer Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan who is receiving massive love from the audience and inmates inside. Coming back to controversies, TV actor Shalin Bhanot is at it.

Shalin in the latest episode of the show was seen confessing his feelings to Tina Datta. Earlier, he was seen telling Gautam about how he has started having butterflies and the reason is Tina. He even said 'I Love You' to the actress in a fun-chatter but she indirectly asked him not to mess around as she knows his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur from outside (she too is a TV actress).

During that conversation, Shalin comforted Tina by saying that he is best of friends with his ex-wife and he doesn't really talk about what went wrong with their relationship in the open. Now, Dalljiet Kaur has reacted to his claims, calling it a lie. She took to her social media handle and wrote: No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u.

She even got fans commenting on her post and supporting her.

Is this Shalin's game plan or are his feelings genuine, only time will tell. Keep reading this space for regular updates on Bigg Boss 16.