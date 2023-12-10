Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Tear Up As Sana Raees Khan Gets Evicted

New Delhi: The fiery environment in Bigg Boss 17 took a heart-wrenching turn with an eviction that left everyone in a somber mood. With Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Srikanth, Munawar Faruqui, and Sana Raees Khan nominated, the air was thick with suspense of who would bid adieu to the show. Then came the moment of truth as host Salman Khan announced Sana's eviction and a few of the housemates teared up. Despite her efforts, she received the fewest votes this week from the public, marking the end of her stint in the house.

Sana's journey on the show was a rollercoaster of drama and assertiveness, earning her fame not just for her entertainment value but also for her advocacy background, which spotlighted her authoritative persona. Her knack for handling situations was a standout feature — she didn't hold back in expressing her emotions or standing up for herself, regardless of the challenges. However, trouble and laughter brewed when fingers started pointing at her for getting cozy with fellow housemate Vicky Jain. She spiced things up with a musical roast for Anurag and her support for women of the house earned her respect.

Her reputation took a hit for slacking off on tasks and dodging assigned duties. In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss offered her a choice between freedom from duties and half of the house's ration, she opted for the former, inciting a wave of retaliation from the housemates. Throughout her journey, Sana showcased resilience, defending herself and making bold choices.

Talking about her eviction, Sana Raees Khan said, “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. It was a whirlwind of ups and downs that kept me on my toes. Amid all the chaos and clashes, Mannara Chopra stood by me as a true friend, and I’m grateful for her. There were many challenges along the way, especially the heated arguments I had with Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth, Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal. I take pride in sticking to my principles throughout this adventure. Bigg Boss offered the most incredible platform for me to be unapologetically myself, and I can't thank them enough for celebrating my gameplay.

To everyone who had my back through it all, your support means a lot to me. I'm thankful for each and every moment of this experience."