Bigg Boss 17 Throwback: When Salman Khan Made 'Special' Kid Turn Host For The Show!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for extending his helping hand to those in need. The actor, who is currently the host of 'Bigg Boss 18', has several times won hearts with his kind gestures. Recalling his throwback moment from last season of Bigg Boss 17, where he fulfilling the dream of a specially challenged kid by allowing him to host the show - clearly shows why people call him Bhaijaan.

In a heartwarming gesture back then, Salman Khan warmly welcomed the specially-abled child on the sets of Bigg Boss 17, greeting him with a bright smile. As the boy expressed his desire to host the show, Salman graciously invited him on stage and gave him the opportunity to live his dream.

This touching moment truly highlights that his heart shines as brightly as his fame, making him beloved by all.

His thoughtful gesture brought unparalleled joy to the specially-abled child, lighting up his face with a smile that was priceless. It’s clear that beyond his superstar status, Salman’s kindness leaves a lasting impact, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

On the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.