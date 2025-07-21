Bigg Boss 18 Fame Avinash Mishra To Headline Balaji Telefilms’ First Long-Format YouTube Original 'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte'

New Deli: Television actor Avinash Mishra, who won hearts and grabbed attention with his stint on Bigg Boss 18, is all set to star as the lead in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte. This marks his first project after the reality show and also his first full-fledged digital outing on YouTube.

About Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte

Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte is Balaji Telefilms’ maiden venture into long-format YouTube originals, adding a new chapter to their storytelling legacy. While details about the show remain under wraps, Avinash will be seen essaying the role of Reyansh. The makers recently dropped the first poster of the show, giving a glimpse of Avinash’s striking new look.

Avinash Mishra's New Look

In the poster, Avinash is seen donning a navy blue blazer over a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, striking the right balance between casual and classy. His neatly styled hair, well-groomed beard, and smart wristwatch add to his sharp appearance. The pose, where he’s adjusting his blazer, shows off his confident and composed personality, giving a glimpse of the strong, romantic lead he’s set to play.

Talking about Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, Avinash Mishra said, “After Bigg Boss, I was waiting for the right project to connect with my audience again, and Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte felt just right. I’m grateful to Balaji Telefilms for trusting me to lead their first long-format YouTube original. It’s something fresh for me too. I’ve done TV shows and music videos, but a full-fledged show streaming on YouTube is a whole new experience. I’m excited to see how viewers respond. Reyansh is a layered character, and there’s a certain charm and depth to him that I instantly connected with. I hope the audience showers the same love on Reyansh as they’ve always given to my previous characters.”

Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte Cast

The makers also revealed the looks of the female leads, Shhraddha Surve as Kavya and Dipali Sharma as Sanchi. With a title like Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte, it’s clear that the show will explore the depths of romance and relationships. Now, it will be interesting to see which of the two ladies Avinash’s character, Reyansh, will be seen romancing opposite, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this upcoming digital drama.