Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Live Streaming: The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 18 will air today on Colors TV at 9:30 PM and will also be available to stream on JioCinema app. Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang are the top 6.
New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows - Bigg Boss 18 is about to finally reach its grand finale for this season. Hosted by bhaijaan - Salman Khan, this year - it has been a mixed baggage of celebs making headlines a few times while show struggling to keep TRPs high. Now, with all the excitement in place, Bigg Boss 18 grand finale night is going to take place on January 19, 2025.
6 CONTESTANTS IN BIGG BOSS 18 FINALE RACE
At present 6 contestants are inside the Bigg Boss house, fighting it out for the coveted trophy and prize money. Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang are the top 6.
Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live Streaming: WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 18 GRAND FINALE
The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air on Colors TV and will also be available to stream on JioCinema. To catch all the LIVE action in real time, viewers must have a JioCinema Premium subscription. The finale is going to take place on January 19, 2025 at 9:30 pm. Salman Khan made the announcement for the grand finale date in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
BIGG BOSS 18 WINNER CASH PRIZE
The winner is likely to take home the cash prize of around Rs 50 lakh and a trophy, reportedly. Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17 trophy last season, taking Rs 50 lakh prize money home.
