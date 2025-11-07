Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Show – Report

According to reports Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Show. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Show – Report(Source: X)

Bigg Boss 19 has been keeping viewers hooked with its daily dose of drama. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which premiered on August 24, continues to captivate audiences with new twists each week.

According to a report by BB Tak, contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri have been evicted from the show following the latest nomination round. The development has left fans surprised as both contestants were seen actively participating in recent tasks inside the Bigg Boss house.

(This is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

