Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Show – Report
According to reports Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Show.
Trending Photos
Bigg Boss 19 has been keeping viewers hooked with its daily dose of drama. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which premiered on August 24, continues to captivate audiences with new twists each week.
According to a report by BB Tak, contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri have been evicted from the show following the latest nomination round. The development has left fans surprised as both contestants were seen actively participating in recent tasks inside the Bigg Boss house.
BREAKING! SHOCKING DOUBLE EVICTION!
Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri are EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 7, 2025
(This is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv