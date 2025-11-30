Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Reunites With Ashnoor Kaur, Says Her Eviction ‘Felt Personal’

New Delhi: Ashnoor Kaur was the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19, just a week ahead of the finale. Abhishek Bajaj, who exited earlier, reunited with Ashnoor at her home and shared photos and videos from their meet-up on Instagram.

In one of the video clips, Abhishek is seen welcoming Ashnoor with a warm, “Welcome back!”

Ashnoor expressed that she wished to stay in the competition until the grand finale. Abhishek comforted her, saying, “Koi baat nahi. Badhiya bande hood pe, baaki sab thud pe,” echoing the dialogue that became his popular tagline on the show.

Along with the clips, Abhishek also penned an emotional note, calling Ashnoor his “sukoon.”

“In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, you became my energy charger. You were my sukoon. You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together, Ashnoor... and today your exit felt personal!

P.S. – Jab jab chand taare ka zikra hoga, humara bhi zikra hoga. #RabbRakha #PiddiandGoku #Abhinoor,” he wrote.

Ashnoor's First Post After Eviction

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the show on grounds of physical violence after she hit co-contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Following the incident, host Salman Khan reprimanded her and announced her immediate elimination.

Post-eviction, Ashnoor shared her first social media post — photos with her pet dog on the balcony of her home. She captioned the pictures: “Sukoon after the tough storm.”

Reacting to her post, Abhishek Bajaj commented “Rabb Rakha.” Influencer Nagma Mirajkar dropped multiple heart emojis, while Awez Darbar also reacted to the post.

The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss is set to conclude next week, with the grand finale expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.