Bigg Boss 19 All 16 Confirmed Contestants List, Photos: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik To Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar On Salman Khan’s Show

New Delhi: The wait got over with fans thronging their TV sets while Bhaijaan Salman Khan returned as the ultimate numero uno host of Bigg Boss 19. The big daddy of reality TV show is currently running in its fresh season and 16 new contestants have entered Salman's show. Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere streamed LIVE on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm on August 24. Today, let's take a look at this breakdown of all participants on Bigg Boss 19:

Ashnoor Kaur

TV actress has made her reality show debut with 'Bigg Boss 19'. She made her acting debut in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. Ashnoor is best known for her roles in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori among others.

Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Anupamaa fame star Gaurav is a popular television actor and recently won Celebrity MasterChef. He entered the show and remains one of the most popular contestants this season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Full Confirmed Contestants List: From Ashnoor Kaur To Amaal Mallik, Check All 16 Names On Salman Khan’s Show

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali or Baseer Bob is reality show veteran. He has previously won Splitsvilla 10 and participated in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2.

Awez Darbar & Nagma Nirajkar in Bigg Boss 19

This famous social media influencer and choreographer couple has entered the show. They have a huge fan following on social media platforms.

Natalia Janoszek

Natalia Janoszek is a Polish-Indian actress and model who has worked in Indian films and television.

Farhana Bhat

Farhana Bhatt has entered as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Hailing from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Farhana is an actress-social activist who battled challenges while pursuing her dream of acting.

Amaal Mallik

Singer-composed Amaal Mallik entered Bigg Boss 19 as the last sadasya on Salman Khan's show. He is the elder son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, and grandson of Sardar Malik.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand is an actor-turned-advocate, known for her various characters in many Indian films as a villain and in comic roles.

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari is a popular YouTuber and digital creator. He is a signature style of making humourous content.

Nehal Chudasama

Nehal Chudasama is a model-fitness consultant. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018 and represented India at Miss Universe 2018.

Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri made her on-screen debut with Babul directed by Awdhesh Mishra. She has several hit dance numbers to her credit.

Abhishek Bajaj

TV actor Abhishek Bajaj featured in Hindi movie Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019 and playing the role of Sandy in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He was in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Santoshi Maa and Silsila Pyaar Ka among others.

Pranit More

Pranit More is a famous stand-up comedian and former RJ.

Tanya Mittal

Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal has a massive of 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay for the Bollywood crime genre film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Quadri has also acted in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2.