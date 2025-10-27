Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik Reveals Baseer Ali’s Fear Of Career Setback If Evicted Before Rivals

Mumbai: In the latest Bigg Boss Season 19 live feed, a conversation between housemates Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal caught attention following the shocking double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasma during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Amaal was seen recalling an earlier conversation with Baseer where the latter had confided that if he were to be evicted before the other group of contestants, he would feel extremely humiliated and lose his confidence, referring to Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari. Amaal also shared that Baseer had expressed his heart, saying that he will never be able to face and work in the industry due to embarrassment.

Responding to this, Tanya Mittal was heard saying that Baseer is a strong person and he should not have been evicted. Amaal added, “I hope he does not do all of this,” referring to Baseer's emotional vulnerability. ” The eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasma came as a major surprise to the contestants and fans alike. Post their eviction, social media was flooded with reactions from fans expressing disappointment over Baseer and Nehal's eviction.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Shocking Double Eviction Of Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama Leaves Netizens Fuming

Several viewers called the decision unfair and trended hashtags on social media demanding Baseer's return. Meanwhile, inside the house, Farrhana Bhatt, who shared a close bond with Nehal, was seen getting emotional after the eviction. Farrhana, overwhelmed with grief, was spotted dipping herself completely into the swimming pool and crying as she remembered her evicted friends, Nehal and Baseer.

Interestingly, just a week before the eviction, the friendship between Farrhana and Nehal had turned sour as Farrhana learnt that Nehal had been speaking negatively about her behind her back.

Despite Nehal's attempts to explain, Farrhana chose to distance herself from the former Miss Diva Universe contestant. Amaal, who was known to be one of Baseer's closest friends in the house, appeared emotional during the episode, clearly affected by his eviction.