Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik Talks About Brother Armaan, Says 'Bieber Ka 5th Bhai Hai...'

New Delhi: The much-awaited Bigg Boss Season 19 has finally begun, with Salman Khan returning as the charismatic host. As the show kicks off, contestants are already sparking conversations filled with excitement and candid moments.

Amaal Talks About Family Legacy

One memorable exchange involved contestant Amaal Malik, who spoke proudly about his musical family legacy, comparing it to a sharp sword. “Meri family ki legacy talvaar jaisi latakti hai, bhai. Sabne bohot bade gaane kiye hain,” he said.

When fellow contestant Natalia asked Amaal about his favourite singer, he replied with a smile, “Mere ghar mein toh superstar hai, chhota mera,” referring affectionately to his younger sibling.

Adding to the chatter, Awez Darbar praised Amaal’s brother, saying, “Tumhara bhai jo hai, vo sab type ke genres mein kitna pyaara gaa leta hai,” acknowledging his versatility across different music styles.

Amaal further elaborated, “Ha, kuch kuch jo Armaan karta hai vo abhi abhi Arijit ne start kiya hai, thoda English and all, but Armaan’s accent. Agar aapko ye banda nahi pata, aur aapne nahi suna ki isi bacche ne ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ gaya hai, aur extreme American pop accent mein, to samjho vo Bieber ka 5th bhai hai, bonus brother hai!” ("Yeah, some of the things Armaan does, Arijit has just started doing now, like a bit of English and all, but Armaan’s accent…If you don’t know this guy, and you haven’t heard that this kid sang ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ in an extreme American pop accent, then just assume he’s Justin Bieber’s fifth brother, a bonus brother!")

Bigg Boss 19 House

Apart from the usual, the house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room. The theme for this season is - 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!' – indicating a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house. Bigg Boss premieres every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

