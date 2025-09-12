Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik And Baseer Ali Accuse Awez Darbar Of Cheating On Nagma Mirajkar

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali levelled serious allegations of cheating against Awez Darbar. During the recent captaincy task, the entire house turned into a battlefield, with tensions escalating between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, eventually dragging Awez Darbar into the heated confrontation.

While the captaincy task was underway, Baseer accused Awez of being biased and started shouting at him. Awez repeatedly asked Baseer to lower his voice, but Baseer refused, causing the situation to escalate further.

Baseer threatened to reveal Awez’s secrets, saying, “You have to be fair in the task. Tere kisse kholu kya? Jo ukhadna hai ukhaad le (Should I expose your secrets? Do whatever you want).”

Both Baseer and Awez hurled insults and accusations at each other, with tensions running high.

Baseer went on to accuse Awez of having multiple affairs outside the house despite being in a relationship. He alleged that he knew all the “stories” about Awez’s personal life. In response, Awez accused Baseer of creating fake romantic angles with girls.

He said, “Sometimes, you are with Natalia, sometimes with Farrhana, and sometimes with Nehal.”

Baseer and Amaal Accuse Awez of Cheating

Later in the night, Baseer sat down with Amaal and Zeishan, and their conversation revolved around the fight.

Baseer said, “Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya. Usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point – isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye. Ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai. Tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai. Bolun tereko tu kisko goad mein lete ke aaya hai. Tab woh hill gaya.”

Amaal supported Baseer, saying, “15-16 aise common friends ke friends hain. Ye jo bhai sahab serious relationship bolke 10 saal hone ko aagaya hai aur idhar propose kiya hai. Kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par har din kisi na kisi ko DM par chalu hai.”

Notably, Awez Darbar had recently proposed to Nagma Mirajkar inside the Bigg Boss house.